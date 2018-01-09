Gov. Ricketts To Tout K-12 Schools, Corrections In Budget 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says his proposed budget to lawmakers will prioritize K-12 public education, the state corrections department and services for people with developmental disabilities.

Ricketts says the budget he will present to lawmakers on Wednesday would leave the state’s K-12 funding formula unchanged. It also would increase the number of corrections officers to address staffing shortages and use $5.8 million in unspent money to pay for 100 new prison beds to ease overcrowding.

Ricketts says his expected budget cuts won’t affect services for people with developmental disabilities.

Lawmakers face a projected $173 million revenue state revenue shortfall in the current two-year budget cycle, which is expected to rise to $200 million due to a reduction in federal funding.