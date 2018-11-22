Gov. Ricketts’ Thanksgiving statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving Day, which will be celebrated on November 22, 2018:

“As family and friends gather for Thanksgiving, let’s remember and give thanks for the blessings and gifts which Almighty God has bestowed on us over the past year. It’s also a time when we can set aside our differences, enjoy time with our loved ones, and celebrate the things that make our country great.

“As President Ronald Reagan said in his 1984 Thanksgiving proclamation: ‘…we can be especially thankful that real gratitude to God is inscribed, not in proclamations of government, but in the hearts of all our people who come from every race, culture, and creed on the face of the Earth. And as we pause to give thanks for our many gifts, let us be tempered by humility and by compassion for those in need, and let us reaffirm through prayer and action our determination to share our bounty with those less fortunate.’

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone a restful and joyful Thanksgiving celebration. If you are traveling this weekend, we encourage you to buckle up and to drive safely.”

The First Family plans to spend Thanksgiving near Nebraska City with family.