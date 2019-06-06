Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts thanks President Trump, Congress for disaster relief

LINCOLN Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Donald J. Trump had approved $19.1 billion in new federal disaster relief funding for Nebraska and several other states.  In March, Nebraska experienced its most widespread natural disaster in state history.

Photo courtesy: President Donald Trump

“Thank you to President Trump, Nebraska’s federal delegation, and all the members of Congress who approved this new federal disaster relief funding,” said Governor Ricketts.  “This new relief will greatly aid Nebraskans, and especially our farmers and ranchers, as we continue to rebuild bigger and better than before.”

