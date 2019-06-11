Gov. Ricketts signs Pro-Life Legislation

LINCOLN – Yesterday, at a ceremonial bill signing event in the Governor’s Hearing Room,Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted LB209, a bill that updates Nebraska’s informed consent law. LB209 requires physicians who prescribe the abortion pill to inform the mother that if she changes her mind after taking the pill (mifepristone), it may be possible to continue her pregnancy.



“Nebraska is a pro-life state,” said Governor Ricketts. “Senator Albrecht’s bill strengthens our informed consent law to give women full access to their medical options for preserving the life of a preborn baby. During my time in office, I have worked with the legislature to promote pro-life legislation such as the Choose Life license plate and Senator Albrecht’s Compassion and Care for Medically Challenging Pregnancies Act. As we move forward, we will continue to look for new pro-life legislation for Nebraska.”

In addition to strengthening the state’s informed consent laws, the bill also directs the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to publish information so that women can find a qualified health care professional to administer the reversal process.

“My goal in introducing and prioritizing LB 209 was to ensure that every woman seeking an abortion receives the information she needs and deserves to make a truly informed and voluntary decision,” said Senator Albrecht. “This is a pro-life, pro-woman bill. I want to thank Governor Ricketts, Lt. Governor Mike Foley, my fellow Senators, and all the pro-life advocates who worked so hard to make this bill happen.”

LB 209 was introduced by Senator Joni Albrecht of Thurston and was approved by the Legislature by a vote of 36-12. At the ceremonial bill signing, the Governor was joined by Senator Albrecht and Nebraska pro-life advocates.

PRO-LIFE ADVOCATES PRAISE LB 209

“Women deserve a real choice. Women will now receive accurate medical information if they choose to reverse their medication abortion. LB 209, The Abortion Pill Reversal Act, is not only pro-choice but pro-woman, pro-science, and pro-information. Nebraska Family Alliance is proud to support legislation to help better protect both women and unborn children in Nebraska,” said Karen Bowling, Executive Director of the Nebraska Family Alliance.

“For over 50 years, progesterone has been used safely by medical professionals to ensure healthy pregnancies, and a number of recent scientific studies have given us even more information about its life-saving possibilities. We are pleased that the Nebraska Legislature has agreed: the Abortion Pill Reversal process is safe, effective, and necessary information for mothers considering abortion,” said Marion Miner, Associate Director for Pro-Life and Family with the Nebraska Catholic Conference.

“Governor Ricketts has signed another pro-life bill into law,” said Julie Schmit-Albin, Executive Director of the Nebraska Right to Life. “Under his tenure Nebraska is returning as a state leader in pro-life legislation.”