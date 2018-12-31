Gov. Ricketts’ new year statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement in observance of the New Year which is celebrated on January 1, 2019.



“As we look back on 2018, Nebraskans have a lot to celebrate. The state earned our second consecutive national award for the most new economic development projects per capita in the nation. We are #1 for fiscal condition, #2 for cost of doing business, #3 for wage growth, #4 for workforce participation rate, and the #5 best state for business. Moving into 2019, we will continue to work to grow our state and create more great opportunities, so we can keep Nebraska the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family.

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish all Nebraskans a happy and blessed New Year. If you are traveling for the New Year holiday, please remember to buckle up, travel safely, and never drink and drive.”

The Governor plans to celebrate the New Year with his extended family.