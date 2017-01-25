Gov. Ricketts Comments on Senator Kintner Resignation

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news Senator Bill Kintner of Papillion had submitted his resignation.

“Senator Kintner did the right thing. I will move swiftly to fill the vacancy created by this resignation, so the people of District Two have a voice.”

District Two consists of Cass County as well as portions of Sarpy and Otoe Counties. The Governor’s Office will begin immediately accepting applications to fill the District Two vacancy. Additional application information is forthcoming.