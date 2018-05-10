Gov. Ricketts, Col. Bolduc To Recognize Community Efforts During Blizzard Near Sidney

On Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts, Colonel John Bolduc, and others will recognize the outstanding efforts by law enforcement, city officials, community volunteers, and many more to rescue and care for more than 100 motorists who were stranded on Interstate 80 during a blizzard on April 13-14.

Governor Ricketts, Colonel Bolduc, State Senator Steve Erdman, Sheriff John Jenson, and Sidney City Councilman Bob Olsen will make remarks and conduct a presentation of awards. This event is open to the public.

The event will take place at Sidney High School, located at 1110 19th Ave., Sidney, NE 69162. The presentations will begin at 2:15 p.m. MT on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Following the event, the Nebraska State Patrol will make video and images available to media unable to attend.