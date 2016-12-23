Gov. Ricketts’ Christmas Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement in observance of Christmas which is celebrated on December 25, 2016.

“Christmas is a time for family and friends to come together to give back to one another and to our communities. At its core, this holiday season is about the birth of the Messiah and the beginning of the story of God’s gift of salvation to mankind through Jesus Christ. The Nativity and other traditions have inspired generations of Nebraskans, and have helped us renew our commitment to the values that make our state the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family.

“As you celebrate the season, it is my hope that the words of Romans 15 bring encouragement to you: ‘May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.’

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish all Nebraskans a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. If you have plans to travel, we encourage you to buckle up and to enjoy this time with your family and loved ones. As you celebrate, please pray for and think of the brave men and women serving our country away from their families. We are grateful for their sacrifices.”

The Governor plans to celebrate Christmas with extended family.