Gordon Officer Shot Mountain Lion Inside City Limits

GORDON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a mountain lion found inside the city of Gordon in the northern Nebraska Panhandle.

Sheridan County Attorney Jamian Simmons said Tuesday that a resident trapped the mountain lion in a side yard Monday evening between his car and a fenced area. The Gordon officer shot it soon after arriving at the home.

Simmons says local officers and Nebraska Game and Parks officials had discussed what to do about the mountain lion since it was first reported early Monday by a resident who’d recorded it on home security video . Simmons says there were signs the male cat had been living in and around the town of about 1,600 residents, killing small animals for food.