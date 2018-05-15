Gordon Memorial Health Services Names New CEO

The Board of Directors of Gordon Memorial Health Services has appointed Allen Gamble as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gamble assumed administrative responsibilities for the hospital and rural outreach clinics on May 10.

Gamble, who is from Georgia, is an experienced health care administrator. He completed his undergraduate

education at Georgia State University, Atlanta, and earned a master’s degree in business administration from

Georgia College, Milledgeville.

“We welcome Allen back to Gordon Memorial Health Services and our community,” said Jay Voss, board

chair. “His health care expertise and experience will be very helpful to us.”

Gamble previously worked as Interim Chief Executive Officer at Gordon Memorial Health Services last year.

He also served as Interim Chief Executive Officer at Regional West Garden County Hospital in Oshkosh, Neb.,

Chief Executive Officer at Pioneer Community Hospital of Early, Blakely, Georgia, and other like organizations

in his career. His experience includes critical access hospitals and has a working knowledge and accomplishments with critical access hospital systems as well as health care information technology systems.

Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff is in partnership with Gordon Memorial Health Services with the

operations of the GMHS health care organization and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff, Neb., is the parent company of Regional West Medical Center, a

188-bed regional referral center and one of three Level II Trauma Centers in the state. As the region’s only

tertiary referral medical center, Regional West offers care that spans more than 32 medical specialties

provided by over 28 physician clinics. With nearly 300 providers, and over 2,000 employees, Regional West

provides comprehensive and innovative health care services for the people of western Nebraska and the

neighboring states of Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming.