Golden Gate Jump Survivor To Speak At CSC Nov. 14th

CSC College Relations

Chadron State College’s Project Strive/TRiO, in conjunction with Student Senate and the Diversity Committee is sponsoring a presentation by Kevin Hines, Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall. The event is free and open to the public. There will also be a book signing following the presentation.

Hines, who is one of only 36 Golden Gate Bridge jump survivors, focuses his presentation on surviving a 2000 suicide attempt. He detailed the account in his 2013 bestselling memoir titled, “Cracked Not Broken, Surviving and Thriving After A Suicide Attempt.”

His story was featured in a 2006 film, “The Bridge” by director and producer Eric Steel. Hines is currently producing a documentary entitled “Suicide: The Ripple Effect.”

In 2016, Mental Health America awarded Hines its highest honor, the Clifford W. Beers Award, for his efforts to improve the lives of and attitudes toward people with mental illnesses. He has also been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Council of Behavioral Health in partnership with Eli Lilly. He has been named an Achievement Winner by the U.S. Veterans Affairs and received more than 30 U.S. military excellence medals as a civilian.

Hines is on the boards of the International Bipolar Foundation (IBPF), the Bridge Rail Foundation (BRF) and the Mental Health Association of San Francisco (MHASF) and on the Survivors Committee of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

He has spoken in congressional hearings in support of The Mental Health Parity Bill. He pursues policy work as an Ambassador to the National Council for Behavioral Health.

“My coworker, Sonja Dressel, saw a video on Mr. Hines and asked me if we could bring him on campus. I said sure and things just started rolling from there. I feel the message that Mr. Hines has to share will help many people and give more awareness about mental health issues and suicide,” said Project Strive/TRiO Director Jen Schaer. “I hope that people will take from this speaking engagement that if you are hurting, then you need to talk about it and that there is always someone to listen.”