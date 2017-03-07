Glenn Miller Orchestra To Perform At CSC

By CSC College Relations

CHADRON – The Chadron State College Galaxy Series continues with a concert by the Glenn Miller Orchestra Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. Tickets can be reserved at 308-432-6207 or box office@csc.edu.

Glenn Miller was a well-known dance bandleader in the Swing Era of the 1930s and 1940s. A number of hit records, radio broadcasts and performances at theatres, hotels and dance pavilions built and sustained the momentum of the band’s popularity, according to the orchestra’s website.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra consists of music director and vocalist Nick Hilscher, five saxophone players, four trumpeters, four trombonists, and three rhythm musicians who play the piano, bass and drums.

Shellie Johns, conferencing coordinator, said four members of the orchestra will work with CSC music students during an afternoon class the day of the performance.

Glenn Miller disappeared Dec. 15, 1944, when his plane went down over the English Channel on a flight from London to Paris at the height of his popularity. The Miller estate formed the Glenn Miller Orchestra in 1956 following popular demand as a result of the successful motion picture, “The Glenn Miller Story,” starring James Stewart and June Allyson.