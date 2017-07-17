Glen F. Cowan, 87, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance.

Glen was born December 22nd 1929 in Pollock SD to Floyd H. and Clara (Luty) Cowan. He was raised in Pollock and later married Marion Kuntz and moved to Washington State. There they had two daughters Wanda and Donna.

After his divorce from Marion he moved to Bismarck ND, where he began his companionship with Patty Gensburger. Around 1992 they moved to Alliance NE. Glen loved spending time with his dog Duke and enjoyed collecting pheasants and eagle memorabilia. He was known to be a stubborn old goat.

He is survived by his companion, Patty and dog, Duke; his children Wanda Kruckenberg and husband Clint of Hemingford NE; Donna McCarthy; his grandchildren, Tonia Kruckenberg, Selina Myers, Valerie Martin, Keith Martin, Jr. and Eric Martin.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents and sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles located on West 3rd St in Alliance NE at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday July 20th 2017. Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the Eagles Auxiliary.

