Girls State Basketball Tournament Final Scores

The Nebraska Girls State Basketball Championships were held in Lincoln March 2-3-4. Here are the Championship and consolation final scores:

Class A

Champions: Lincoln Southwest

Runner-up: Millard South

FINAL (OT): Lincoln Southwest 56, Millard South 51.

Class B

Champions: South Sioux City

Runner-up: Norris

FINAL: South Sioux City 48, Norris 44

Class C1

Champions: Lincoln Christian

Runner-up: Kearney Catholic

3rd place: Bishop Neumann

FINAL: Lincoln Christian 45, Kearney Catholic 41.

FINAL: Bishop Neumann 55, Ord 52.

Class C2

Champions: Howells-Dodge

Runner-up: Diller-Odell

Third place: Ravenna

FINAL: Howells-Dodge 39, Diller-Odell 30.

FINAL: Ravenna 65, Ponca 52.

Class D1

Champions: GACC

Runner-up: Dundy Co-Stratton

3rd place: North Central

FINAL (2OT): GACC 53, Dundy Co-Stratton 50.

FINAL: North Central 61, Heartland 53.

Class D2

Champions: Falls City Sacred Heart

Runner-up: Wynot

3rd place: St. Mary’s

FINAL: Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Wynot 36.

FINAL: St. Mary’s 49, Exeter-Milligan 38.

The Boys State Tournament will be held March 9-10-11.