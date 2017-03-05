Girls State Basketball Tournament Final Scores

The Nebraska Girls State Basketball Championships were held in Lincoln March 2-3-4. Here are the Championship and consolation final scores:
Class A
Champions: Lincoln Southwest
Runner-up: Millard South
FINAL (OT): Lincoln Southwest 56, Millard South 51.
Class B
Champions: South Sioux City
Runner-up: Norris
FINAL: South Sioux City 48, Norris 44
Class C1
Champions: Lincoln Christian
Runner-up: Kearney Catholic
3rd place: Bishop Neumann
FINAL: Lincoln Christian 45, Kearney Catholic 41.
FINAL: Bishop Neumann 55, Ord 52.
Class C2
Champions: Howells-Dodge
Runner-up: Diller-Odell
Third place: Ravenna
FINAL: Howells-Dodge 39, Diller-Odell 30.
FINAL: Ravenna 65, Ponca 52.
Class D1
Champions: GACC
Runner-up: Dundy Co-Stratton
3rd place: North Central
FINAL (2OT): GACC 53, Dundy Co-Stratton 50.
FINAL: North Central 61, Heartland 53.
Class D2
Champions: Falls City Sacred Heart
Runner-up: Wynot
3rd place: St. Mary’s
FINAL: Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Wynot 36.
FINAL: St. Mary’s 49, Exeter-Milligan 38.
The Boys State Tournament will be held March 9-10-11.