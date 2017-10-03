Panhandle Post

Girls District Golf -Scottsbluff, Sidney, Gering, Chadron, Mitchell Qualify For State

A cold, breezy day on Monday for Girls District Golf, but despite the conditions, some good scores were posted.  The top 3 teams and top 10 individuals qualify for State Competition. The State Golf Tournaments will be held Monday Oct. 9 and Tuesday Oct. 10 at the Quail Run Course in Columbus for Class B and Class C will be held at the Lake Maloney Course in North Platte.

2017 DISTRICT B-4 GIRLS GOLF RESULTS:
Hillside Golf Course
October 2, 2017
Individual Qualifiers:

1. Shelby Poynter (12), Scottsbluff, 74

2. Emma Alexander (12), Sidney, 81

3. Alexandria Thurman-Boswell (10), Gering, 85

4. Cassidy Redl (12), McCook, 85

5. Jayda Ahrens (11), Scottsbluff, 86

6. Ashlynn Haun (12), Scottsbluff, 89

7. Emily Gustafson (10), Holdrege, 90

8. Dianna Bokelman (12), Scottsbluff, 90

9. Holland Stagemeyer (12), McCook, 91

10. Kennedy Stolz (12), Holdrege, 91

Qualifying Teams:

Scottsbluff, 339

Coach: Brock Ehler

Shelby Poynter (12), 74
Jayda Ahrens (11), 86
Ashlynn Haun (12), 89
Dianna Bokelman (12), 90
Hassie Hood (11), 95

Sidney, 368

Coach: Ryan Plummer

Emma Alexander (12), 81
Janay Brauer (11), 94
Tiara Ginther (11), 94
Dru Rowan (12), 99
Paige Langley (12), 102

Gering, 370

Coach: Jessica Boswell

Alexandria Thurman-Boswell (10), 85
Ashley Maschmeier (12), 93
Ashley Mitchell (12), 96
Madilyne Schlaepfer (9), 96
Megan Maser (11), 96

Individual Qualifiers:

McCook

Coach: Joel Arterburn

Cassidy Redl (12), 85

Holdrege

Coach: Bill Patterson

Emily Gustafson (10), 90

McCook

Coach: Joel Arterburn

Holland Stagemeyer (12), 91

Holdrege

Coach: Bill Patterson

Kennedy Stolz (12), 91

Final Team Scores:

Scottsbluff, 339

Sidney, 368

Gering, 370

McCook, 396

Holdrege, 397

Gothenburg, 421

Lexington, 433

Alliance, NTS

Alliance Freshmen Golfers Regan Lambert and Julia Carlson, did not qualify but battled through on a tough day for golf.   Regan shot 129 and Julia shot 152 and both gained valuable experience for the future.

2017 DISTRICT C-5 GIRLS GOLF RESULTS:
West Winds Course
October 2, 2017
Individual Qualifiers:

1. Ricki Hickstein (12), Chadron, 76

2. Kenzey Kanno (11), Mitchell, 83

3. Harley Hiltibrand (10), Ogallala, 83

4. Kira Mestl (12), Ogallala, 84

5. Sherridan Bancroft (12), Valentine, 91

6. Samantha Trevino (12), Bayard, 96

7. Brooklyn Briggs (9), Mitchell, 100

8. Kaylee Wach (10), Ogallala, 101

9. Carissa Wolfe (12), Bayard, 102

10. Danielle Nolde (9), Ogallala, 103

T10. Kaeli McVicker (11), Bridgeport, 103

Qualifying Teams:

Ogallala, 371

Coach: Kim Mestl

Harley Hiltibrand (10), 83
Kira Mestl (12), 84
Kaylee Wach (10), 101
Danielle Nolde (9), 103
Abigail Crandall (11), 105

Chadron, 395

Coach: Loni Watson

Ricki Hickstein (12), 76
Taurie Pourier (11), 104
Aubree Noble (12), 107
Katarina Dodd (12), 108
Madeline Pelton (9), 133

Mitchell, 417

Coach: Kaci Kearns

Kenzey Kanno (11), 83
Brooklyn Briggs (9), 100
Mykinzee Musfelt (11), 114
Halle Fegler (9), 120
Martina Cardona (9), 149

Individual Qualifiers:

Valentine

Coach: Devin Muirhead

Sherridan Bancroft (12), 91

Bayard

Coach: Jim Roberts

Samantha Trevino (12), 96

Bayard

Coach: Jim Roberts

Carissa Wolfe (12), 102

Bridgeport

Coach: Todd Janicek

Kaeli McVicker (11), 103

Final Team Scores:

Ogallala, 371

Chadron, 395

Mitchell, 417

Valentine, 425

Bridgeport, 438

Bayard, 465

Dundy County-Stratton, 531

Kimball, 560

Creek Valley, NTS

Garden County, NTS

Gordon-Rushville, NTS

Perkins County, NTS

Mullen, NTS

 

