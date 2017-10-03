Girls District Golf -Scottsbluff, Sidney, Gering, Chadron, Mitchell Qualify For State

A cold, breezy day on Monday for Girls District Golf, but despite the conditions, some good scores were posted. The top 3 teams and top 10 individuals qualify for State Competition. The State Golf Tournaments will be held Monday Oct. 9 and Tuesday Oct. 10 at the Quail Run Course in Columbus for Class B and Class C will be held at the Lake Maloney Course in North Platte.
|Individual Qualifiers:
1. Shelby Poynter (12), Scottsbluff, 74
2. Emma Alexander (12), Sidney, 81
3. Alexandria Thurman-Boswell (10), Gering, 85
4. Cassidy Redl (12), McCook, 85
5. Jayda Ahrens (11), Scottsbluff, 86
6. Ashlynn Haun (12), Scottsbluff, 89
7. Emily Gustafson (10), Holdrege, 90
8. Dianna Bokelman (12), Scottsbluff, 90
9. Holland Stagemeyer (12), McCook, 91
10. Kennedy Stolz (12), Holdrege, 91
Qualifying Teams:
Scottsbluff, 339
Coach: Brock Ehler
Shelby Poynter (12), 74
Sidney, 368
Coach: Ryan Plummer
Emma Alexander (12), 81
Gering, 370
Coach: Jessica Boswell
Alexandria Thurman-Boswell (10), 85
Individual Qualifiers:
McCook
Coach: Joel Arterburn
Cassidy Redl (12), 85
Holdrege
Coach: Bill Patterson
Emily Gustafson (10), 90
McCook
Coach: Joel Arterburn
Holland Stagemeyer (12), 91
Holdrege
Coach: Bill Patterson
Kennedy Stolz (12), 91
Final Team Scores:
Scottsbluff, 339
Sidney, 368
Gering, 370
McCook, 396
Holdrege, 397
Gothenburg, 421
Lexington, 433
Alliance, NTS
Alliance Freshmen Golfers Regan Lambert and Julia Carlson, did not qualify but battled through on a tough day for golf. Regan shot 129 and Julia shot 152 and both gained valuable experience for the future.
|Individual Qualifiers:
1. Ricki Hickstein (12), Chadron, 76
2. Kenzey Kanno (11), Mitchell, 83
3. Harley Hiltibrand (10), Ogallala, 83
4. Kira Mestl (12), Ogallala, 84
5. Sherridan Bancroft (12), Valentine, 91
6. Samantha Trevino (12), Bayard, 96
7. Brooklyn Briggs (9), Mitchell, 100
8. Kaylee Wach (10), Ogallala, 101
9. Carissa Wolfe (12), Bayard, 102
10. Danielle Nolde (9), Ogallala, 103
T10. Kaeli McVicker (11), Bridgeport, 103
Qualifying Teams:
Ogallala, 371
Coach: Kim Mestl
Harley Hiltibrand (10), 83
Chadron, 395
Coach: Loni Watson
Ricki Hickstein (12), 76
Mitchell, 417
Coach: Kaci Kearns
Kenzey Kanno (11), 83
Individual Qualifiers:
Valentine
Coach: Devin Muirhead
Sherridan Bancroft (12), 91
Bayard
Coach: Jim Roberts
Samantha Trevino (12), 96
Bayard
Coach: Jim Roberts
Carissa Wolfe (12), 102
Bridgeport
Coach: Todd Janicek
Kaeli McVicker (11), 103
Final Team Scores:
Ogallala, 371
Chadron, 395
Mitchell, 417
Valentine, 425
Bridgeport, 438
Bayard, 465
Dundy County-Stratton, 531
Kimball, 560
Creek Valley, NTS
Garden County, NTS
Gordon-Rushville, NTS
Perkins County, NTS
Mullen, NTS
Leave a Reply