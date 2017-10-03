Girls District Golf -Scottsbluff, Sidney, Gering, Chadron, Mitchell Qualify For State

A cold, breezy day on Monday for Girls District Golf, but despite the conditions, some good scores were posted. The top 3 teams and top 10 individuals qualify for State Competition. The State Golf Tournaments will be held Monday Oct. 9 and Tuesday Oct. 10 at the Quail Run Course in Columbus for Class B and Class C will be held at the Lake Maloney Course in North Platte.

2017 DISTRICT B-4 GIRLS GOLF RESULTS:

Hillside Golf Course

October 2, 2017 Individual Qualifiers: 1. Shelby Poynter (12), Scottsbluff, 74 2. Emma Alexander (12), Sidney, 81 3. Alexandria Thurman-Boswell (10), Gering, 85 4. Cassidy Redl (12), McCook, 85 5. Jayda Ahrens (11), Scottsbluff, 86 6. Ashlynn Haun (12), Scottsbluff, 89 7. Emily Gustafson (10), Holdrege, 90 8. Dianna Bokelman (12), Scottsbluff, 90 9. Holland Stagemeyer (12), McCook, 91 10. Kennedy Stolz (12), Holdrege, 91 Qualifying Teams: Scottsbluff, 339 Coach: Brock Ehler Shelby Poynter (12), 74

Jayda Ahrens (11), 86

Ashlynn Haun (12), 89

Dianna Bokelman (12), 90

Hassie Hood (11), 95 Sidney, 368 Coach: Ryan Plummer Emma Alexander (12), 81

Janay Brauer (11), 94

Tiara Ginther (11), 94

Dru Rowan (12), 99

Paige Langley (12), 102 Gering, 370 Coach: Jessica Boswell Alexandria Thurman-Boswell (10), 85

Ashley Maschmeier (12), 93

Ashley Mitchell (12), 96

Madilyne Schlaepfer (9), 96

Megan Maser (11), 96 Individual Qualifiers: McCook Coach: Joel Arterburn Cassidy Redl (12), 85 Holdrege Coach: Bill Patterson Emily Gustafson (10), 90 McCook Coach: Joel Arterburn Holland Stagemeyer (12), 91 Holdrege Coach: Bill Patterson Kennedy Stolz (12), 91 Final Team Scores: Scottsbluff, 339 Sidney, 368 Gering, 370 McCook, 396 Holdrege, 397 Gothenburg, 421 Lexington, 433 Alliance, NTS

Alliance Freshmen Golfers Regan Lambert and Julia Carlson, did not qualify but battled through on a tough day for golf. Regan shot 129 and Julia shot 152 and both gained valuable experience for the future.