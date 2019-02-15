UPDATED: Girls District Basketball Championship Match-Ups, Most Times & Sites Revealed

Girls Basketball District Finals

Girls district basketball finals will be played on Saturday, February 16 and Friday, February 22. Posted below are western Nebraska match-up details, and winners will advance to the state tournament in Lincoln.

Class B – February 26

B-2 – #15 Platteview at #2 Sidney, 2:00

B-7 – #10 Scottsbluff at #7 Grand Island Northwest, 3:00 CT

Class C1 – February 22

C1-1: #1 Mitchell vs #16 Syracuse @ North Platte HS, 5:00 MT

C1-3: #3 Wahoo vs #14 Chase County @ Kearney HS, 6:00 MT

Class C2 – February 22

C2-1: #1 Hastings St. Cecilia vs #16 Bayard – site and time TBD

Class D2 – February 22

D2-1: #1 Falls City Sacred Heart vs #16 Arthur County @ Grand Island Central Catholic HS, 5:00 MT

D2-2: #2 Humphrey St. Francis vs #15 Cody-Kilgore – @ West Holt HS 4:00 MT

D2-3: #3 BDS vs #14 Sioux County @ Hershey HS, 5:00 MT

D2-6: #6 Mullen vs #11 Maywood/Hayes Center @ site and time TBD

D2-8: #South Platte vs #9 Wynot @ Ord HS, 5:30 MT

(Source: NSAA)