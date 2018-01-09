Girls Basketball Game Night Notebook – January 9

It’s Tuesday game night in western Nebraska. Let’s look into the girls basketball notebook for January 9:

After a 6-0 start to the season the Bridgeport Lady Bulldogs have split the past four games. Tonight is a dynamite match-up against the 7-3 Leyton Lady Warriors. It’s these team’s first meeting this winter and Leyton is coming in playing well – winners in four of the past five overall.

Mitchell can make it 13 straight wins to start the year if it can pull off another tonight at Burns, Wyoming. This game is the first of six straight away from Mitchell for the Lady Tigers who continue to win by large margins, holding four teams under 20 points this year.

Gordon/Rushville has flipped wins and losses in the past five games coming into tonight’s outing against Hay Springs. GR is 6-6 overall and playing a Hawks squad for the first time.

The Chadron ladies have lost four in a row and will face a Hemingford team that’s rolling – winners of three straight after beginning the season 0-7. The Bobcats host this one Tuesday.

Morill’s Lady Lions are roaring’ – having won three in a row. Bayard will try and end that streak on its home floor tonight but face a Morrill offense that has put up 60 or more points six times already. Bayard comes in having dropped three-of-four but got its biggest win thus far – Saturday over Gordon/Rushville by a single point.

Potter-Dix has lost only one girls basketball game – opening night against Kimball…Guess who the Coyotes draw tonight? Kimball at home, and the Longhorns have lost a pair in a row.