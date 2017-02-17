Girls basketball district championship game capsules

High School Girls Basketball District Championship Capsules
- All games are Friday, February 24
- Winners earn automatic bid to State Tournament in Lincoln
C1-6
Chase County Longhorns (17-7) vs. Mitchell Tigers (22-1)
- Sidney High School, 7:00 MT
- Mitchell seeking 21st straight victory
- First meeting between the teams this season
- Mitchell seeking 5th State appearance and back-to-back trips
- Chase County seeking 3rd State appearance, first since 1984
C2-6
Hemingford Bobcats (20-5) vs. Cambridge Trojans (19-3)
- Site, time TBD
- First meeting between the teams this season
- Hemingford seeking 2nd State appearance, back-to-back trips
- Cambridge comes in on a seven game winning streak
- Cambridge seeking 14th State trip in school history, back-to-back trips
D1-6
Morrill Lions (18-7) vs. Dundy County-Stratton (24-0)
- Site, time TBD
- First meeting between the teams this season
- Dundy County-Stratton has held teams under 20 points seven times
- Morrill has lost to only two teams, Hemingford and Gordon/Rushville since December 17.
- Morrill seeks first State trip since 2011, 3rd in school history.
- Dundy County-Stratton seeks fourth straight trip to State, fourth in school history. State runner-up in 2015.
D2-6
Potter-Dix Coyotes (19-3) vs. Sioux County Warriors (15-7)
- Site, time TBD
- First meeting between the schools this season
- Sioux County brings in an eight game winning streak
- Potter-Dix has won seven straight and allowed held teams under 25 points in five of those games during the streak.
- Sioux County seeks its 3rd State tournament appearance, first since 2008.
- Potter-Dix seeks 4th State trip as consolidation, first since 1990.
(Stat Source: NSAA)