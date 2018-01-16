Girl Died In Nebraska Hunting Accident 

GENOA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old girl has been fatally shot in an eastern Nebraska hunting accident.

Nance County deputies were sent to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Sunday south of Genoa (jeh-NOH’-uh), along the Loup River. The Sheriff’s Department says in a news release that the girl was hunting with her father and two family friends when the black powder gun she was using fired, and she was struck.

The department says she was pronounced dead at a hospital in Genoa. Authorities have identified her as Kimberlee Paddock, who was in seventh grade at Shelby-Rising City Public School.

The news release says the Nebraska State Patrol and Nance County deputies investigated and determined the shooting was a “tragic accident.”