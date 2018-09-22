Gilfert has 20 kills, Mavericks sweep Eagles

Kasie Gilfert had a career high 20 kills for Colorado Mesa as the Mavericks swept the Eagles Friday night, 25-20, 25-14, 25-16.

The loss drops the Eagles record to 2-11 and 0-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

“Mesa played phenomenal and we didn’t have a sense of urgency to respond,” Head Coach Riann Mullis said. “Mesa is a solid program and a solid team.”

Gilfert, who is second in the RMAC in hitting percentage, hit .667 for the Mavericks. Camille Smith, the RMAC leader in hitting percentage, hit .476 and had 12 kills. As a team, the Mavericks hit .328.

Ara Norwood and Samantha Ritter both had double-digit assists for the Mavericks, with 26 and 22, respectively. Mackenzie Edwards recorded a double-double with 12 digs and 11 kills.

Brooke Gardner led the Eagles with seven kills. Madison Webb recorded 26 assists and Ashton Burditt had 19 digs. Timmi Keisel hit .500 with four kills to lead CSC.

“We played consistent last weekend but just didn’t do it tonight,” Mullis said. “We’re motivated to win tomorrow night.”

The Eagles face the Mountaineers of Western State tomorrow at 6 p.m.