Giant Christmas Tree To Honor Sisters Killed In Highway 2 Crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say that a giant Christmas tree going up at Omaha’s Durham Museum will be topped with two angels this year instead of one.

The angels will be placed in honor of 10-year-old Taylor and 12-year-old Jordyn Podraza, who died with their father in a 2010 crash on Nebraska Highway 2 near the Custer County town of Ansley.

The 50-foot-tall (15 meters) blue spruce was donated by the girls’ mother, Kelly Incontro, and her husband, Jay. The tree grew from a seedling planted in northern Omaha in the early 1970s.

The museum has scheduled the traditional tree lighting for 7 p.m. on Nov. 23.