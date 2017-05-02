Getaway Driver Takes Plea Deal In Fatal Lincoln Robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 25-year-old accused of being the getaway in a fatal Lincoln drug robbery has taken a plea deal.

Online court records say Terique Jackson pleaded no contest Monday to aiding and abetting a felony and being an accessory to a felony. Prosecutors had lowered the charges and dropped a count in exchange for Jackson’s pleas. He’s scheduled to be sentenced June 2.

Prosecutors say Jackson had driven two robbers to a Lincoln residence on April 18 last year. By the time they’d left, 32-year-old Christopher Coleman was shot to death and 21-year-old Jerry Griffis had been wounded.

The two people Jackson drove are awaiting trial. One was a juvenile at the time of the robbery.

Jackson has been serving prison time for being the getaway in another Lincoln robbery.