Getaway Driver Pleads Guilty To Role In Bank Robbery 

BANCROFT, Neb. (AP) — A getaway driver is scheduled to be sentenced in March for his role in robbing a northeast Nebraska bank.

Prosecutors say 55-year-old Lenn Zuhlke has pleaded guilty. His sentencing date is March 19.

The robbery occurred April 20 in the Cuming County community of Bancroft. Prosecutors say he’d driven Jeffrey Bonneau to pick up a stolen all-terrain vehicle and was supposed to rendezvous with Bonneau after the heist.

Prosecutors say Bonneau got away with more than $6,700 from the First Bank of Bancroft but crashed the ATV a short time later.

Bonneau also has pleaded guilty. His sentencing is set for Feb. 26.