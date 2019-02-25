Gertrude “Trudy” Walgren, 96

Funeral services will be held March 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs, with Pastor Allan Wierschke officiating. Interment will be at Hay Springs Cemetery.

Trudy Walgren, age 96, died at the Chadron Community Hospital in Chadron, NE on February 23, 2019. She was born on Sunday April 2, 1922, the youngest child of Bernhard and Lydia (Jungck) Petersen.

Trudy was preceded in death by her husband Gene, her parents, three brothers, three sisters, and sons Stuart and Glen. She is survived by daughters Eunice (George) Foldesy of Frisco, TX, Joanne of Carrollton, TX, son Bruce (Donna) of Casper WY, daughter-in-law Molly of Cedar Falls, IA, grandsons Derek (Kim), Chad (Denise) both of Cedar Falls, IA, George Foldesy IV of Tulsa, OK, granddaughter Shawn Foldesy of Dallas, TX, and great-grandchildren Ashlyn, Katelyn, Rachel, and Jonathan all of Cedar Falls, IA.

Trudy grew up on a farm southwest of Rushville near where her grandparents homesteaded. Faith and religion were a key part of her life. Her family were among the founders (organizers) of Immanuel Lutheran Church near Rushville. Her immediate family and her large circle of cousins played important roles in her life as a child through adulthood. At Immanuel, Trudy and her best friend and Cousin Ruth Flueckinger-Spillman, who was her age, went to Sunday school, youth groups, enjoyed singing in the church choir together. They also sang in the high school choir. She loved to sing and would break into song at a moment’s notice, usually with a song that fit the occasion. She could also recite poems, favorite quotes, or relate stories about growing up; some of them funny, others taught life lessons.

Trudy married Gene Walgren on January 8, 1943. Together they raised five children on their farm south of Hay Springs; it was her proudest achievement. She was an elementary school teacher before and after her marriage. She began teaching right out of high school in 1939. She taught in several different rural schools in Sheridan County. As a teacher, reading was always important to her. She read to her children even though she may have been tired from her work as a farm wife, teacher, and mother.

She always enjoyed having visitors, whether at the farm or for the last seven years at Prairie Pines Lodge in Chadron. Generally, when visitors came, card games or dominoes were played while visiting and catching up on news of family and friends. If the visit occurred at mealtime, there was always room for one more plate at the table.

