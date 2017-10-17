Gertrude H. Wiese, 101, died Friday, October 13, 2017 at Highland Park Care Center.

She was born March 24, 1916 at Crookston, Nebraska to Bernard and Bertha (Bals) Wiese.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marie Wiese.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Alliance Cemetery. Father Tim Stoner will officiate.

Memorials may be given to the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

