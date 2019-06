Germaine Garwood, age 84 of Valentine, NE, passed away in Lincoln, NE on June 2, 2019.

Arrangements:

St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Valentine (central time in Valentine)

Visitation: 4-7pm Wednesday June 5th

Rosary: 7pm Wednesday June 5th

Funeral Mass: 10am Thursday June 6th

Graveside Service

1:30pm (Maintain Time) Thursday June 6th

Whitman Cemetery, Whitman, NE

Holmes Funeral Home, Valentine…