Gering Upsets Alliance in B-8; Scores and District Final Details

High School Volleyball Sub-District Playoffs

B-8 at Alliance

Tuesday

#1 Alliance 3, #4 Scottsbluff 0

#3 Gering 3, #2 Sidney 0

Finals – #3 Gering 3, #1 Alliance 1

B – LOCAL DISTRICT FINALS – Saturday, Nov. 4

B-2: #15 Gering at #2 Omaha Duchesne Academy

B-4: #13 Sidney at #4 Elkhorn South

B-6: #11 Bennington at #6 Alliance

C1-12 at Alliance HS

Monday

#1 Mitchell 3, #4 Gordon/Rushville 0

#2 Chadron 3, #3 Valentine 0

Finals – #1 Mitchell 3, #2 Chadron 1

C1-11 at North Platte HS

Monday

#4 Cozad 3, #5 Hershey 0

#2 Gothenburg 3, #Chase County – 1

#1 Ogallala 3, #4 Cozad 1

Tuesday

Finals – #1 Ogallala 3, #2 Gothenburg 0

C1 – LOCAL DISTRICT FINALS – Saturday, Nov. 4

C1-5: #5 Mitchell vs. #12 Minden

C1-8: #9 Ogallala vs. #8 Omaha Concordia

C2-12 at Scottsbluff HS

Monday

#1 Bridgeport 3, #4 Kimball 0

#2 Bayard 3, #3 Hemingford 2

Finals – #1 Bridgeport 3, #2 Bayard 0

C2-11 at Brady HS

Monday

#1 North Platte St. Pats 3, #4 Perkins County 0

#3 Maxwell 3, #2 Sutherland 2

Finals – #1 NPSP 3, #3 Maxwell 1

C2 – LOCAL DISTRICT FINALS – Saturday, Nov. 4

C2-6: #11 Bridgeport vs. #6 Superior

D1-12 at Bayard HS

Monday

#1 Crawford 3, #4 Paxton 0

#2 Garden County 3, #3 Morrill 0

Finals – #1 Crawford 3, #2 Garden County 2

D1-11 at Southern Valley HS

Monday

#4 Arapahoe 3, #5 Medicine Valley 0

#3 Alma 3, #2 Hitchocock County 0

#1 Bertrand 3, #4 Arapahoe 0

Tuesday

Finals – #1 Bertrand 3, #3 Alma 0

D1 – LOCAL DISTRICT FINALS – Thursday, Nov. 2

D1-6: Bertrand vs Crawford – Site/Time TBD

D2-12 at Sidney HS

Monday

#5 Minatare 3, #4 Banner County 1

#2 Creek Valley 3, #3 Leyton 0

#1 Potter-Dix 3, Minatare 0

Tuesday

Finals – #1 Potter-Dix 3, #2 Creek Valley 2

D2-11 at Chadron HS

Monday

#1 Hyannis 3, #4 Hay Springs 0

#2 Cody-Kilgore 3, #3 Sioux County 1

Finals – #1 Hyannis 3, #2 Cody-Kilgore 0

D2 – LOCAL DISTRICT FINALS – Thursday, Nov. 2

D2-5: Brady vs Mullen – Site/Time TBD

D2-6: Hyannis vs. Potter-Dix – Site/Time TBD

(Source: NSAA)