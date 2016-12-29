Gering, Sidney Advance to Cabela’s Holiday Shootout Semifinals: Scores & Thursday Schedule

Your latest update on area high school basketball holiday tournament action as games move along this week on courts Panhandle-wide!
Cabela’s Holiday Shootout – Sidney
Wednesday – December 28
GIRLS
Laramie 56, Gothenburg 24
Gering 55, Buffalo 44
Sidney 51, Torrington 21
Chase County 63, Cheyenne South 31
BOYS
Sidney 55, Torrington 43
Cheyenne South 61, Chase County 35
Gothenburg 58, Laramie 43
Gering 67, Buffalo 48
Thursday, December 29
2:00 – Gering vs. Chase County Girls – SHS
2:00 – Buffalo vs. Cheyenne South Girls – SMS
3:45 – Gering vs. Cheyenne South – Boys – SHS
3:45 – Buffalo vs. Chase County – Boys – SMS
5:30 – Sidney vs. Laramie Girls – SHS
5:30 – Torrington vs. Gothenburg Girls – SMS
7:15 – Sidney vs. Gothenburg Boys – SHS
7:15 – Torrington vs. Laramie Boys – SMS
Friday, December 30
10:00 – Girls 7th Place Game
10:00 – Girls 5th Place Game
11:45 – Boys 7th Place Game
11:45 – Boys 5th Place Game
1:30 – Girls 3rd Place Game
1:30 – Girls Championship
3:45 – Boys 3rd Place Game
3:45 – Boys Championship
Alliance Holiday Tournament
Thursday, December 29
1:00 – Gordon/Rushville vs. Mitchell Girls
2:30 – Gordon/Rushville vs. Mitchell Boys
4:00 – Alliance vs. Bridgeport Girls
5:30 – Alliance vs. Bridgeport Boys
Friday, December 30
1:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game
2:30 – Boys 3rd Place Game
4:00 – Girls Championship
5:30 – Boys Championship
Chadron Rotary Holiday Tournament – at Chadron State College
Thursday, December 29
2:00 – Hemingford vs. Spearfish, SD – Girls
4:00 – Hemingford vs. Spearfish, SD – Boys
5:30 – Chadron vs. Valentine – Girls
7:00 – Chadron vs. Valentine – Boys
Friday, December 30
10:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game
11:30 – Boys 3rd Place Game
1:00 – Girls Championship
2:30 – Boys Championship