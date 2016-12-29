Gering, Sidney Advance to Cabela’s Holiday Shootout Semifinals: Scores & Thursday Schedule

Your latest update on area high school basketball holiday tournament action as games move along this week on courts Panhandle-wide!

Cabela’s Holiday Shootout – Sidney

Wednesday – December 28

GIRLS

Laramie 56, Gothenburg 24

Gering 55, Buffalo 44

Sidney 51, Torrington 21

Chase County 63, Cheyenne South 31

BOYS

Sidney 55, Torrington 43

Cheyenne South 61, Chase County 35

Gothenburg 58, Laramie 43

Gering 67, Buffalo 48

Thursday, December 29

2:00 – Gering vs. Chase County Girls – SHS

2:00 – Buffalo vs. Cheyenne South Girls – SMS

3:45 – Gering vs. Cheyenne South – Boys – SHS

3:45 – Buffalo vs. Chase County – Boys – SMS

5:30 – Sidney vs. Laramie Girls – SHS

5:30 – Torrington vs. Gothenburg Girls – SMS

7:15 – Sidney vs. Gothenburg Boys – SHS

7:15 – Torrington vs. Laramie Boys – SMS

Friday, December 30

10:00 – Girls 7th Place Game

10:00 – Girls 5th Place Game

11:45 – Boys 7th Place Game

11:45 – Boys 5th Place Game

1:30 – Girls 3rd Place Game

1:30 – Girls Championship

3:45 – Boys 3rd Place Game

3:45 – Boys Championship

Alliance Holiday Tournament

Thursday, December 29

1:00 – Gordon/Rushville vs. Mitchell Girls

2:30 – Gordon/Rushville vs. Mitchell Boys

4:00 – Alliance vs. Bridgeport Girls

5:30 – Alliance vs. Bridgeport Boys

Friday, December 30

1:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game

2:30 – Boys 3rd Place Game

4:00 – Girls Championship

5:30 – Boys Championship

Chadron Rotary Holiday Tournament – at Chadron State College

Thursday, December 29

2:00 – Hemingford vs. Spearfish, SD – Girls

4:00 – Hemingford vs. Spearfish, SD – Boys

5:30 – Chadron vs. Valentine – Girls

7:00 – Chadron vs. Valentine – Boys

Friday, December 30

10:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game

11:30 – Boys 3rd Place Game

1:00 – Girls Championship

2:30 – Boys Championship