Gering, Ogallala claim B-4, C-5 Girls District Golf titles; State qualifiers posted

ClassB-4 District Golf Results
October 1, 2018 – Scottsbluff Country Club
Individual State Qualifiers and Strict Top-10 Standings:
1. Emily Krzyzanowski (9), Scottsbluff, 85
2. Madilyne Kleich-Schlaepfer (10), Gering, 85
3. Jayda Ahrens (12), Scottsbluff, 86
4. Tiara Ginther (12), Sidney, 86
5. Kelsey Le (11), Gering, 87
6. Alexandria Thurman-Boswell (11), Gering, 89
7. Megan Maser (12), Gering, 89
8. Avery Mitchell (11), Gering, 91
9. Halle Shaddick (10), Scottsbluff, 93
10. Kathryn Phillips (12), Scottsbluff, 95
10. Madeline Pelton (10), Chadron, 95
State Qualifying Teams:
Gering, 350
Coach: Jessica Boswell
Madilyne Kleich-Schlaepfer (10), 85
Kelsey Le (11), 87
Alexandria Thurman-Boswell (11), 89
Megan Maser (12), 89
Avery Mitchell (11), 91
Scottsbluff, 359
Coach: Brock Ehler
Emily Krzyzanowski (9), 85
Jayda Ahrens (12), 86
Halle Shaddick (10), 93
Kathryn Phillips (12), 95
Carson Hauschild (11), 97
Sidney, 396
Coach: Ryan Plummer
Tiara Ginther (12), 86
Janay Brauer (12), 101
Ashlee Ringleman (10), 104
Amanda Beier (11), 105
Tomiyah Munier (12), 119
Additional Individual State Qualifiers:
Chadron
Coach: Loni Watson
Madeline Pelton (10), 95
B-4 Final Team Scores:
Gering, 350
Scottsbluff, 359
Sidney, 396
Chadron, 430
Gothenburg, 439
Alliance, 508
Lexington, 520
McCook, NTS
C-5 Girls District Golf Results
October 1, 2018 – Crandell Creek Golf Course
State Golf Individual Qualifiers and C-5 Top-10:
1. Harley Hiltibrand (11), Ogallala, 71
2. Kenzey Kanno (12), Mitchell, 77
3. Payton Wise (9), Kimball, 87
4. Ramsey Ravenscroft (11), Valentine, 88
5. Kaylee Wach (11), Ogallala, 90
6. Kaeli McVicker (12), Bridgeport, 90
7. Brooklyn Briggs (10), Mitchell, 92
8. Awnathon McGrath (12), Bridgeport, 93
9. Molly Lambert (12), Bridgeport, 94
10. Abigail Crandall (12), Ogallala, 95
T10. Danielle Nolde (10), Ogallala, 95
State Qualifying Teams:
Ogallala, 351
Coach: Kim Mestl
Harley Hiltibrand (11), 71
Kaylee Wach (11), 90
Abigail Crandall (12), 95
Danielle Nolde (10), 95
Ryanna DeVries (11), 121
Bridgeport, 396
Coach: Todd Janicek
Kaeli McVicker (12), 90
Awnathon McGrath (12), 93
Molly Lambert (12), 94
Toni Mitchell (12), 119
Mileena Cruz (10), 156
Mitchell, 400
Coach: Kaci Kearns
Kenzey Kanno (12), 77
Brooklyn Briggs (10), 92
Mykinzee Musfelt (12), 111
Jacqueline Bowles (9), 120
Martina Cardona (10), 131
Additional Individual State Qualifiers:
Kimball
Coach: Luke Maas
Payton Wise (9), 87
Valentine
Coach: Devin Muirhead
Ramsey Ravenscroft (11), 88
C-5 Final Team Scores:
Ogallala, 351
Bridgeport, 396
Mitchell, 400
Valentine, 414
Kimball, 442
Dundy County-Stratton, 495
Gordon-Rushville, 501
Perkins County, 545
Southwest, 555
Bayard, 587
Creek Valley, NTS
Garden County, NTS
(Source: NSAA)
