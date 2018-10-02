Panhandle Post

Gering, Ogallala claim B-4, C-5 Girls District Golf titles; State qualifiers posted

ClassB-4 District Golf Results
October 1, 2018 – Scottsbluff Country Club

Individual State Qualifiers and Strict Top-10 Standings:

1. Emily Krzyzanowski (9), Scottsbluff, 85

2. Madilyne Kleich-Schlaepfer (10), Gering, 85

3. Jayda Ahrens (12), Scottsbluff, 86

4. Tiara Ginther (12), Sidney, 86

5. Kelsey Le (11), Gering, 87

6. Alexandria Thurman-Boswell (11), Gering, 89

7. Megan Maser (12), Gering, 89

8. Avery Mitchell (11), Gering, 91

9. Halle Shaddick (10), Scottsbluff, 93

10. Kathryn Phillips (12), Scottsbluff, 95

10. Madeline Pelton (10), Chadron, 95

 

State Qualifying Teams:

Gering, 350

Coach: Jessica Boswell

Madilyne Kleich-Schlaepfer (10), 85
Kelsey Le (11), 87
Alexandria Thurman-Boswell (11), 89
Megan Maser (12), 89
Avery Mitchell (11), 91

 

Scottsbluff, 359

Coach: Brock Ehler

Emily Krzyzanowski (9), 85
Jayda Ahrens (12), 86
Halle Shaddick (10), 93
Kathryn Phillips (12), 95
Carson Hauschild (11), 97

 

Sidney, 396

Coach: Ryan Plummer

Tiara Ginther (12), 86
Janay Brauer (12), 101
Ashlee Ringleman (10), 104
Amanda Beier (11), 105
Tomiyah Munier (12), 119

 

Additional Individual State Qualifiers:

Chadron

Coach: Loni Watson

Madeline Pelton (10), 95

 

B-4 Final Team Scores:

Gering, 350

Scottsbluff, 359

Sidney, 396

Chadron, 430

Gothenburg, 439

Alliance, 508

Lexington, 520

McCook, NTS

 

C-5 Girls District Golf Results

October 1, 2018 – Crandell Creek Golf Course

 

State Golf Individual Qualifiers and C-5 Top-10:

1. Harley Hiltibrand (11), Ogallala, 71

2. Kenzey Kanno (12), Mitchell, 77

3. Payton Wise (9), Kimball, 87

4. Ramsey Ravenscroft (11), Valentine, 88

5. Kaylee Wach (11), Ogallala, 90

6. Kaeli McVicker (12), Bridgeport, 90

7. Brooklyn Briggs (10), Mitchell, 92

8. Awnathon McGrath (12), Bridgeport, 93

9. Molly Lambert (12), Bridgeport, 94

10. Abigail Crandall (12), Ogallala, 95

T10. Danielle Nolde (10), Ogallala, 95

 

State Qualifying Teams:

Ogallala, 351

Coach: Kim Mestl

Harley Hiltibrand (11), 71
Kaylee Wach (11), 90
Abigail Crandall (12), 95
Danielle Nolde (10), 95
Ryanna DeVries (11), 121

 

Bridgeport, 396

Coach: Todd Janicek

Kaeli McVicker (12), 90
Awnathon McGrath (12), 93
Molly Lambert (12), 94
Toni Mitchell (12), 119
Mileena Cruz (10), 156

 

Mitchell, 400

Coach: Kaci Kearns

Kenzey Kanno (12), 77
Brooklyn Briggs (10), 92
Mykinzee Musfelt (12), 111
Jacqueline Bowles (9), 120
Martina Cardona (10), 131

 

Additional Individual State Qualifiers:

Kimball

Coach: Luke Maas

Payton Wise (9), 87

 

Valentine

Coach: Devin Muirhead

Ramsey Ravenscroft (11), 88

 

C-5 Final Team Scores:

Ogallala, 351

Bridgeport, 396

Mitchell, 400

Valentine, 414

Kimball, 442

Dundy County-Stratton, 495

Gordon-Rushville, 501

Perkins County, 545

Southwest, 555

Bayard, 587

Creek Valley, NTS

Garden County, NTS

(Source: NSAA)

