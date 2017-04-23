Gering Man Agrees To Plead To Child Sex Assault In Deal

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A 28-year-old Gering man has agreed to plead guilty or no contest to charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Celestino Aguayo had been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and other counts. In a deal with prosecutors, the charges have been changed to third-degree sexual assault of a child and attempted sexual assault. He faces up the five years in prison when he’s sentenced June 1.

Police say the girl told investigators last year that Aguayo had fondled her and sexually assaulted her on other occasions.

Police learned of the assault when the girl’s family contacted authorities last May.