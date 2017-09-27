Gering Holds Off Alliance In An 8 Inning Thriller

This time, the 4th time was the charm for the Gering Girls softball team in an 8 inning 11-10 win over Alliance, Tuesday night at the Hal Murray Softball Complex. Alliance had defeated Gering 3 previous times this season, and looked to keep the string alive by scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the first inning. Erica Bucy laced a 2 run double and then scored on Diana Acosta’s RBI single to give Alliance an early 3-0 lead. Gering battled back, scoring 5 runs in the top of the 4th with the big blow, a grand slam home run by Marley Garcia. Alliance came back to tie the game at 5, with 2 runs in the 5th on base hits by Aubry Garrett, Diana Acosta and Liz Johnson and then took the lead, 6-5, in the bottom of the 6th on Senior Grace Tolstedt’s lead off triple followed by an RBI single by Janaye Shoemaker. Gering answered by scoring 5 runs on 4 hits in the top of the 7th to take a 10-6 lead. After getting 2 quick outs to start the bottom of the 7th, Alliance began their rally on a walk by Liz Johnson who scored on Amanda Russell’s double. Grace Tolstedt followed with a 2 run, Home run to make it 10-9 and then Janaye Shoemaker blasted a solo home run to tie the game at 10-10. Gering’s Marley Garcia picked up her 4th hit of the night to begin the top of the 8th and scored the go ahead run, when Alliance needed to complete a strike out with a throw to first. We headed to the bottom of the 8th with Gering holding an 11-10 lead. Alliance got a hit from Elise Stoike, but she was thrown out at 2nd base. Alliance had the tying run on base when Diana Acosta was hit by a pitch, but Gering pitcher Tori Hoagland got the final out on a fly to right. Hoagland finished the game with 5 strikeouts. Alliance’s lone senior, Grace Tolstedt, racked up 9 strikeouts. With the win, Gering improves to 14-13, while Alliance falls to 13-8. Alliance will host Chadron and Chase County in a triangular on Saturday.

The B-6 District Softball Tournament is set for Oct. 5-6 at the Jaycees Complex in McCook. Alliance will compete with Cozad, Gering, Gothenburg, McCook, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The Class C-6 District Softball Tournament will be Oct. 5-6 at the Hampton Field at Chadron State College. Chadron will compete with CCV, Chase County, Minden, Ord, Southern Valley/Alma and St. Paul.

In Class B and C , the 6 District Champions and 2 wild cards will qualify for the State Softball Tournament which will be held at the Bill Smith Complex in Hastings, Oct. 11-12-13.