Gering Holds Off Alliance In An 8 Inning Thriller

This time,  the 4th time was the charm for the Gering Girls softball team in an 8 inning 11-10 win over Alliance, Tuesday night at the Hal Murray Softball Complex.  Alliance had defeated Gering 3 previous times this season, and looked to keep the string alive by scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the first inning. Erica Bucy laced a 2 run double and then scored on Diana Acosta’s RBI single to give Alliance an early 3-0 lead. Gering battled back,  scoring 5 runs in the top of the 4th with the big blow, a grand slam home run by Marley Garcia.  Alliance came back to tie the game at 5, with 2 runs in the 5th on base hits by Aubry Garrett, Diana Acosta and Liz Johnson and then took the lead, 6-5,  in the bottom of the 6th on Senior Grace Tolstedt’s lead off triple followed by an RBI single by Janaye Shoemaker.  Gering answered by scoring 5 runs on 4 hits in the top of the 7th to take a 10-6 lead.  After getting 2 quick outs to start the bottom of the 7th,  Alliance began their rally on a walk by Liz Johnson who scored on Amanda Russell’s double. Grace Tolstedt followed with a 2 run, Home run to make it 10-9 and then Janaye Shoemaker blasted a solo home run to tie the game at 10-10.   Gering’s Marley Garcia picked up her 4th hit of the night to begin the top of the 8th and scored the go ahead run, when Alliance needed to complete a strike out with a throw to first.  We headed to the bottom of the 8th with Gering holding an 11-10 lead.   Alliance got a hit from Elise Stoike,  but she was thrown out at 2nd base.  Alliance had the tying run on base when Diana Acosta was hit by a pitch, but Gering pitcher Tori Hoagland got the final out on a fly to right.  Hoagland finished the game with 5 strikeouts. Alliance’s lone senior, Grace Tolstedt,  racked up  9 strikeouts.  With the win,  Gering improves to 14-13, while Alliance falls to 13-8.  Alliance will host Chadron and Chase County in a triangular on Saturday.

The B-6 District Softball Tournament is set for Oct. 5-6 at the Jaycees Complex in McCook.  Alliance will compete with Cozad, Gering, Gothenburg, McCook, North Platte and Scottsbluff.  The Class C-6 District Softball Tournament will be Oct. 5-6 at the Hampton Field at Chadron State College. Chadron will compete with CCV, Chase County, Minden, Ord, Southern Valley/Alma and St. Paul.

In Class B and C ,  the 6 District Champions and 2 wild cards will qualify for the State Softball Tournament which will be held at the Bill Smith Complex in Hastings, Oct. 11-12-13.

