Geraldene “Gerry” Green, 77

Funeral Services for Geraldene “Gerry” Green will be held at a later date.

Geraldene “Gerry” Green, born July17, 1940, passed away August 20, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her father Evert Green, mother Lorraine K. Green, brother Foster Green, and her son Douglas W. Shannon.

She is survived by her four siblings, Raydene Cline, Deeann Jardon, Steve Green, Kelly Green, and two daughters Cheryl L. Shannon and Lorie L. Mavity. She was a kind woman that spoke her mind. She enjoyed her coffee and lemon cookies. She loved her family, and is greatly missed.

