Gerald “Jerry” Larson, 76

Gerald “Jerry” Larson

5/27/1942 – 2/19/19

THE MAN……

Jerry Larson came into this world 5/27/1942 in Omaha NE. The son of Carl E. & Amy A. Larson. He served in the Air Force from 1961-1965 during the Cuban Missile Crisis. In 1965 he started work with the Omaha Fire Dept. where he achieved the rank of Fire/Paramedic Captain until he resigned in 1981. While working with the Omaha Fire Department he met his loving wife Ronda L. Ruterbories and they were married on 11/16/1973. In 1981 Jerry moved with his family to the panhandle of Nebraska where he started work as a Deputy State Fire Marshal, and joined the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department. While he was with the Fire Marshal Jerry was assigned a partner to assist in his fire investigations. Jake joined Jerry in his fight to bring arsonists to justice. They worked as a team until their retirement in 1997. After his retirement in 1997 he moved to Gordon Nebraska, where he Joined the Gordon Volunteer Fire Department and became Chief of the Gordon Volunteer Rescue Squad achieving the Certification of EMT Intermediate. He was a member till his retirement in 2013. Jerry passed away suddenly on 2/19/19. He lives on through his wife: Ronda L. Larson; his 4 children Robin Huggins, Gerald Larson Jr., Marla Larson, and Michael Larson; 5 grandchildren: Kyle and Donald Christy, Julia and Oliver Larson, Jason McKinney; and 2 great grandchildren: Clark And Amelia Christy.

THE MYTH……

Jerry was a man who was dedicated to family, friends, and the community. While as a Fire Investigator he never failed to answer the call. He would be home at night and gone before morning to help the Fire Department that needed him. He would always stop in on meetings and training nights just to visit. He always strived to be there for the people who needed him; be it family events, helping friends, or assisting in the community. Jerry was always trying to better himself and those around him. He was always a member of volunteer departments never caring about pay or the hours he had to work. He was there when the call came in, and stayed till the call was done. He would always volunteer to teach classes or assist in the teaching of EMS and Fire Classes throughout the panhandle of Nebraska. He passed on his knowledge and education to anyone who was willing to learn. He was always taking the time to answer questions, and further people’s knowledge and experience.

THE LEGEND……

Jerry always had a Saying “The Day That I Stop Learning is The Day I am Dead”. Though his time for learning is over, our time to carry on the legacy that he created is here. There is not a person or department throughout the panhandle that does not know him personally, heard of who he was, or know of something that he accomplished. Though he is gone from this world, he is happy knowing that there are people out there who are dedicated and striving to selflessly serve their community, and make things better. He was not out to change the world, just make his little part better. Though he may be gone he will always remain in our hearts. He will always be there to lend a steadying hand to the newest member of Emergency Services or the oldest of veterans.

The family suggests memorials to the Gordon Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.