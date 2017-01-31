Gerald (Jerry) D. Green, 65, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017 at his home in Alliance.

He was born October 29, 1951 at Bismarck, ND to Bruce (Lee) and Louise (Axtell) Green. Jerry grew up in McIntosh, SD where attended and graduated high school. He then attended and graduated from the Denver Automotive and Diesel College. In 1971, he married Georgia (Dolecheck) Geigle and they lived and raised their three kids on the farm in McIntosh until 1984. In 1977, Jerry attended the Western College of Auctioneering in Billings, MT where later he proudly served as an instructor for eight years. Auctioneering was his career passion spanning 35 years and he worked every facet of the auction world. In addition to working innumerable farm and estate auctions in South Dakota he also worked at the Livestock Auction Markets in McLaughlin, SD and Mobridge, SD, and later at the Equity Co-Op Livestock Market in Stratford, WI. He sold countless vehicles through the Billings Auto Auction in Billings, MT, Mannheim Auto Auction in Maple Grove, MN and ADESA Auto Auction in Fargo, ND. He also worked the C.M. Russell Art Auction in Great Falls, MT for several years. Jerry also farmed in South Dakota many years of his life. He was married to Jennifer Lahren from 1990-2012 and they lived in MT, SD, and MN at different times. Jerry moved to Alliance in 2012 from MN.

Jerry never met a stranger and would visit with anyone that crossed his path and loved to joke and tell stories. He had life- long love of muscle cars and enjoyed tinkering in his shop for hours on end. Although he battled through many health struggles he always managed to keep joking and smiling. He was a proud father and doting grandfather to his only grandchild, Sutten. In addition, he was a faithful friend to many.

He is survived by his children, Rick (Staci) Green of Dickinson, ND, Dixie (Will) Parkison of Alliance and Ronn Green of Billings, MT and his granddaughter, Sutten Parkison of Alliance. He is also survived by his uncle, Joe (Mary Jo) Rotter of Cheyenne, WY, his nieces, Donna (Kent ) Davis of Mullin, ID, Kelly (Arthur) Haymaker of Waukomis, OK, Renae Stewart of Alva, OK and Anita (Mike) Chandler of Paxton, NE.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rundal Green.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in McIntosh, SD.

Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Dixie Parkison, 6991 Otoe Road Alliance, NE 69301.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Box Butte County Hill Top View 4-H Club, 415 Black Hills Ave, Alliance, NE 69301.

