Gerald J. “Mitch” Mitchell, 72, died Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Box Butte General Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 10 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A time of sharing with the family will then follow at the Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery at Sterling, Colorado on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Immanuel Ev. Lutheran School or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.