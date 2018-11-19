Georgia I. Heckman, 77, died Friday, November 16, 2018 at her home surrounded
by her family.
She was born September 19, 1941 in Chadron, Nebraska to George and Irene
(Hobbs) Johnson.
Georgia graduated from Alliance High School in 1959. On June 29, 1959 she
married Allen R. Heckman, her high school sweetheart.
She worked for American Leisure, which later became Woolrich and closed in
1995. She also briefly worked at the Alliance Public Schools lunch program.
All the kids in the cafeteria always looked forward to her extra special touch.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon
and was in the Women’s Presbyterian Group. She also volunteered with the meals
on wheels program.
Georgia loved being with her family and enjoyed her grandchildren and great
grandchildren to the fullest. She had a heart of gold and always had a smile on
her face. She had many friends who were dear to her. Each person who knew
her loved her peanut brittle and always asked for her homemade salsa. She loved
her flower garden and enjoyed feeding cookies to her friendly squirrels. She
enjoyed riding with Al in his many classic cars and traveling, attending car shows
and visiting with friends. She will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Heckman of Alliance; her children, Tom
Heckman of Alliance, Bruce (Kris) Heckman of West Seneca, NY, Eddie (Tammy)
Heckman, Shelly (Patrick) Matthews, Rusty (Shawn) Heckman and David (Lisa)
Heckman, all of Alliance. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica, Alexis
(Cale), Arik, Jeremy (Shannon), Tiffanie (Joel), Rocky (Brittni), Tyson (Laura),
Anthony (Kelsey), Shannon (Jason), Shelbi (Ryan), Macenzie and Brandon, Kameron
(Austin), Jordan (Kimberly) and Jeff (Kayla); and great grandchildren, Parker, Jada,
Vann, Landon, Nolan, Brooklyn and unborn baby girl, Aubrey, Bryson, Jailee, Trek,
Sadie, Henry and Ruby. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jim
Johnson, her mother and father-in-law and her granddaughter, Micah Heckman.
We would like to say thank you to a special friend, Pat Starke and all involved with
Regional West Hospice.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the
First Presbyterian Church. Steve Swedberg and Jeff Harris will officiate. Inurnment
will be in the Alliance Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Jane’s Closet or Pillars in the Park. Cards may be sent to
Allen Heckman, 1411 Boise Ave., Alliance, Nebraska, 69301.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home
is in charge of the arrangements.
Attachments area
Leave a Reply