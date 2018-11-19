Georgia I. Heckman, 77, died Friday, November 16, 2018 at her home surrounded

by her family.

She was born September 19, 1941 in Chadron, Nebraska to George and Irene

(Hobbs) Johnson.

Georgia graduated from Alliance High School in 1959. On June 29, 1959 she

married Allen R. Heckman, her high school sweetheart.

She worked for American Leisure, which later became Woolrich and closed in

1995. She also briefly worked at the Alliance Public Schools lunch program.

All the kids in the cafeteria always looked forward to her extra special touch.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon

and was in the Women’s Presbyterian Group. She also volunteered with the meals

on wheels program.

Georgia loved being with her family and enjoyed her grandchildren and great

grandchildren to the fullest. She had a heart of gold and always had a smile on

her face. She had many friends who were dear to her. Each person who knew

her loved her peanut brittle and always asked for her homemade salsa. She loved

her flower garden and enjoyed feeding cookies to her friendly squirrels. She

enjoyed riding with Al in his many classic cars and traveling, attending car shows

and visiting with friends. She will be missed.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Heckman of Alliance; her children, Tom

Heckman of Alliance, Bruce (Kris) Heckman of West Seneca, NY, Eddie (Tammy)

Heckman, Shelly (Patrick) Matthews, Rusty (Shawn) Heckman and David (Lisa)

Heckman, all of Alliance. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica, Alexis

(Cale), Arik, Jeremy (Shannon), Tiffanie (Joel), Rocky (Brittni), Tyson (Laura),

Anthony (Kelsey), Shannon (Jason), Shelbi (Ryan), Macenzie and Brandon, Kameron

(Austin), Jordan (Kimberly) and Jeff (Kayla); and great grandchildren, Parker, Jada,

Vann, Landon, Nolan, Brooklyn and unborn baby girl, Aubrey, Bryson, Jailee, Trek,

Sadie, Henry and Ruby. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jim

Johnson, her mother and father-in-law and her granddaughter, Micah Heckman.

We would like to say thank you to a special friend, Pat Starke and all involved with

Regional West Hospice.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the

First Presbyterian Church. Steve Swedberg and Jeff Harris will officiate. Inurnment

will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Jane’s Closet or Pillars in the Park. Cards may be sent to

Allen Heckman, 1411 Boise Ave., Alliance, Nebraska, 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home

is in charge of the arrangements.

Attachments area