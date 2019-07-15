George D. Wackerle, 92 of Alliance passed away July 8, 2019 at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard with his daughter, Cheryl and son-in-law, Greg by his side.

George was born in Bay City, Michigan September 1, 1926 to John and Julia (Meyer) Wackerle. He was one of 11 children.

He moved to Kansas City, Missouri in 1946 where he me Margaret (Peggy) Corrigan. They were married August 28, 1948.

He began his career with the CB&Q Railroad June 25, 1946 as a carman, transferred to Chicago, Illinois in 1960 as a car foreman and again in 1969 to Alliance. He retired from the BN Railroad January 1, 1982 as the Assistant Shop Superintendent. After retirement, he and Peggy traveled and camped all around the United States ending up in Fort Mojave, Arizona in 1986, returning to Nebraska each summer. George continued “snowbirding” even after Peggy’s death in 2001.

He served in the United States Army in the Korean War as a Corporal in the 3rd Infantry Division from 1951 to 1953. He was a lifetime member of the Eagles and the American Legion Post #7.

He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Greg) Garrett, grandsons, James and girlfriend, Kayla; Kurt (Michelle) and Chris (Heather), great-grandchildren, Alexis, Jude, Aubrey, Austin, Brantley and Kinsley and Kayla’s children, Rose and Christian Valdez. He is also survived by his sister, Charlene Compton, many special nieces, nephews and some great friends in Arizona.

Preceding hi in death were his parents, his wife Peggy, his special significant other, Marlene Thompson, 7 sisters, 2 brothers, 7 brothers-in-law, and 5 sisters-in-law.

A Memorial Servie will be Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00am at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home with Jeanie Sedivy presiding. Burial will follow at the Alliance Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial may be given to Pillars for the Park in his honor.

