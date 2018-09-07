George “Bud” Smith, 86

George “Bud” Smith passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Westview

Healthcare Center in Sheridan, WY. He was born in Hemingford, Nebraska

on December 7, 1931 to Earl E. Smith and Ellie I. Kline Smith. George met

and then married “Ana” Anastasia D. Davis on October 29, 1950.

George was a member of the Elks and the NRA. He loved the outdoors and

animals of all kinds. He enjoyed building and maintaining the log home he

and Ana had built in 1994. Airplanes and flying were great sources of

enjoyment for George. He was raised on a ranch north of Ashby, Nebraska

in the heart of the Sandhills. George loved all things “western” and those

things influenced and shaped him as a person. George loved a good laugh,

stories and jokes, good food (beef) and his many friends and family. To his

friends and family, it was common to hear him say, “Everybody doing okay?”

Their wellbeing was a great and genuine concern!

George worked on several ranches in the Sandhills of Nebraska. He also

worked for Frontier Airlines from 1958 to 1986 in Chadron, Nebraska and

Billings, Montana as a Station Agent. George was also a crop duster in

Dawes County Nebraska from 1959 to 1980. George drove school bus as

his “retirement job” for School District 2 in Sheridan, Wyoming from 1994

to 2009.

George is survived by his sons, John Bruce Smith and wife, Amy; S. Brett

Smith and wife, Lora K.; brothers Robert E. Jamison, Burr Jamison, Dean

Jamison; grandchildren Ana, Peyton, Ed, Hillary, great granddaughter Ava,

many nieces and nephews and special friend, Diane Fuller. He was preceded

in death by his parents, his wife, Ana, his son, Loren Dale Smith, brothers

Wm “Bill” Smith, and Boyd “Puz” Jamison.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at

Champion Funeral Home in Sheridan, WY. In lieu of flowers, memorials

may be made to The Hub, 211 Smith, Sheridan, WY 82801.

Graveside services will be Monday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. at the

Hyannis Cemetery in Hyannis, Nebraska.

Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com. Arrangements

are under the direction of Champion Funeral Home of Sheridan, WY and

Bates-Gould Funeral Home in Alliance, NE.