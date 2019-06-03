Gene Appleyard, 79, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Highland Park Care Center following a short illness.

Lloyd Eugene Appleyard was born in Hemingford, NE on January 28, 1940 to Lloyd and Lela (Bowser) Appleyard. He attended rural schools east of Hemingford and graduated from Hemingford High School in 1957.

On May 26, 1961 he was united in marriage to Bonnie J. Shimek at the United Methodist Church in Hemingford.

Gene began his career as a mechanic with Plains Implement Company in Alliance shortly after graduating high school. That company would later become 21st Century Equipment and he retired from there after 47 years of service. While not keeping the area farmers equipment running he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and especially spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, his children, Debra (Randy) Dorenbach of Hay Springs, Brenda (Mario) Flores of Loveland, CO, Cheri (JC) Gasseling, Pam (Jared) Letcher and Cory Appleyard (Cristy Finley) of Alliance. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon (Amy) Dorenbach, Jeremy (Nikki) Dorenbach, Shaynen Flores, Reece Flores, Mason Flores, Jared (Lindsay) Gasseling, Shawn Gasseling, Christopher Gasseling, Kaden Gasseling, Jessica (Jeremy) Dean, Ryan West, Jayde Appleyard and Keirra Appleyard, and 10 great-grandchildren. His sister, Donna Lanckriet of Hay Springs also survives him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Nicolas Gasseling and a great-grandson, Xander Dean.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 4 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Jeanie Sedivy officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 1-7 p.m., with the family being present from 5-7 p.m.

The family would like to thank Highland Park Care Center and Hospice employees for the compassionate care Gene received while at the center.

Memorials may be given to Highland Park of Alliance or Pioneer Manor of Hay Springs in Genes’ name.