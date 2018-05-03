Geist named softball’s top academic achiever in RMAC

Chadron State College redshirt sophomore Alyssa Geist was announced on Tuesday as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference softball Summit Award Winner.

This award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average, participating at the finals sites for each of the RMAC Championships.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be a sophomore or above, who participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. They must also be an active member of the team, traveling and competing at the championship.

Geist carries a 4.00 GPA, majoring in Elementary Education. The Broomfield, Colorado native started 44 of the Eagles’ 47 games in the outfield, recording a prefect 1.000 fielding percentage. She is second on the team in at-bats, and smacked her first career home run on March 3 at home against New Mexico Highlands.

Geist will be recognized at the 2018 RMAC Tournament prior to the Eagles’ opening game against Colorado Mesa at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 3.