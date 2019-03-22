Geil enjoying his opportunity to take coaching step with CSC football program

By DAVE COLLINS

Eagle Communications Chadron, Sports Director

A four-year starter and one of CSC’s all-time best at the position, Jake Geil is enjoying the start of his new role with CSC football having played his last snap last November. Geil was hired by Head Coach Jay Long for an assistant position where he’ll be coaching tight ends and offensive line coming off an RMAC First Team senior season.

Thinking his days with the program were over with the end of last season, Geil says he “got the call” that will keep him in the program last December.

Chadron State is looking to replace three senior starters up front – Geil at center, left tackle Travis Romsa and right guard Adam Fuselier. There is some experience coming back to step into those spots with guys like Jake Norris and Sam McKinley who saw action last fall and Geil hopes to help as much as he can with the transition.

What should help with the transition is simply the Eagle culture, which Geil thrived on and helped ensure would be carried forward when his playing days were over. Because of the precedent set over the years Geil knows his units won’t be starting from ground level, which will make his job easier and the team more successful in the long run.

Surely getting a chance to pass on his wisdom and facilitate the Eagle culture through his younger brother was an exciting opportunity for Jake. Joey is a redshirt freshman linebacker and Jake would be thrilled to help mold his younger brother into another all-conference Geil, even is Joey’s on the other side of the ball.

