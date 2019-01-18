Gayle I. Howell (Overton), 84, of Gering, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019
at Heritage Estates in Gering. She set a fine example of fighting cancer with
dignity. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 26, 2019
at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastor Herb Rainey officiating.
Casual attire is welcome. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in
Gering. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, January 25, 2019 at
Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made in care of
the family.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
Gayle was born August 29, 1934 in Clay Center, Nebraska to Clarence and
Dorothy (Leiter) Overton. The family moved to Alliance when Gayle was
four months old. She graduated from Alliance High School with the class of 1952.
Gayle married Darnello H. Howell on May 29, 1953 in Hot Springs, South Dakota.
Seven children were born to this union. She loved Darnello to the day she passed.
She was always saying he was handsome and the best thing in her life. She was full
of forgiveness and Darnello said she was the wind beneath his wings. They loved
each other to the end. They could often be found drinking coffee together with
friends. Their Friday night dates were spent people-watching at the old Wal-Mart
in Scottsbluff. They would grab a hamburger and a drink and hang out in the
parking lot watching people come and go.
Gayle worked for Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as a
secretary for 33 years retiring in 1999. She made many friends and acquaintances
through the years.
Gayle was a giving and caring person. Her smile said it all. She loved going to
garage sales and auctions. She enjoyed spending time at her daughter, Janet’s
house. Janet especially appreciated all the time her parents spent together taking
care of her place, mowing and feeding the birds, geese and fish. Gayle said going
to Janet’s was her “relaxation”. She liked the outdoors and also spent time visiting
the Riverside Zoo and the Wildcat Hills.
Gayle was an amazing mother and always busy with her family. She took a lot of
time attending parent teacher conferences for seven children, going to band concerts
and rooting for the Gering Bulldog football team. She loved the Nebraska
Cornhuskers and proudly wore her red Nebraska shirt.
We as her children are proud of our Mom. She was a good example of faith and
she always read her Bible and prayed when hard decisions needed to be made.
She was also an example of endurance through good and bad times. We’ll miss
her wisdom and guidance, but most of all we will miss her big, beautiful smile.
Her previous boss, T.J. always told her, “keep smiling or you will get wrinkles.”
So everyone keep smiling!
Survivors include her children, Janet Howell, Jeane Warfield, Julie (Gary)
Ballinger, James (Mary) Howell, Jeff (Caroline) Howell and Jodell (Andy)
Augustyn; grandchildren, Bryan (Billie), Derrick (Monica), Troy (Kyna), Tracy
(Aaron), Madison, Zachary, Alison, Tamara (Paul), Trevor, AJ (Candy) and
Michael (Elizabeth); great grandchildren, Angello, Calin, Aspen, Arkaya, Lane,
Oden, Rylee, Brodee, Kolter, Samantha, Grace, Drew, Emily, Grace, Avilene
and Aspen; brother, Larry Overton; nephews, Mike, Dan and Allen; and sister
in law, Donna Bolek and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Jay; and grandson, Travis;
father and step-mother, Clarence and Rachel Overton; mother and step-father,
Dorothy and George Yoakum; and sisters in law, Delores Jensen and Geraldine
Overton.
Leave a Reply