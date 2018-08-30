Gas Prices Holding Steady For Labor Day Travel

As travelers hit the road for the final holiday weekend of the summer…AAA of Nebraska reports the average price for a gallon of regular-unleaded is $2.72…which is below the national average. Motorists across the country continue to see their local pump prices dropping. On the week, state gas price averages declined as much as four cents while the national gas price average held steady at $2.84, which is two-cents cheaper than a month ago, but 48-cents more than a year ago. The average price in Wyoming is $2.99. Colorado, $2.87. South Dakota, $2.84.