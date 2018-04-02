Gary G. “Gito” Stairs, Jr., 37, received his wings on Friday, March 30, 2018 at Box Butte

General Hospital.

Gary was born January 20, 1981 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha,

Nebraska to Gary G. and Connie (Monroe) Stairs.

At an early age, Gary had a lot of health problems, but through faith and love, he overcame

them all. He was a miracle and blessing to many and an inspiration to all.

He enjoyed family time, the outdoors and football. He enjoyed being around people and

loved receiving and giving attention in many ways. If it was a simple smile or a big hug,

he loved every bit of it. He was well known for his smiles and hugs; we couldn’t go a day

without our “Gito Hug.” He brought sunshine to your cloudiest days. He loved sports,

especially football. His excitement during the game brought laughter to the room,

especially when he would watch them tackle. He loved everyone and everything that he

came to know and left an impression on everyone. His smile and especially his hugs

will be truly missed by all.

Gary is survived by his father, Gary G. Stairs, Sr. of Alliance; his sisters, Emma Stairs of

Alliance, Cary (Donald, Sr.) Whattler of Las Animas, CO, Shannon (Rolando) Escamilla

and Shurron (Wes) Whitwer all of Alliance; his brothers, Terry Monroe and Jonathan

(Jill) Baker all of Alliance; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death

by his mother, Connie Stairs, his sister, Carol Stairs, his brother, Kyle Stairs, his aunt

Hope Baker, his uncle Daryl Monroe, his grandparents, Mark and Emma Monroe and

many other family members.

Wake services will begin on Wednesday, April 4 at 5:00 p.m. at the Indian Mission-

Church of God. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 5 at

12:30 p.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Father Tim Stoner will officiate.

Burial will be in the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery.

We ask of everyone to join us in celebrating Gary’s life by wearing your favorite football

team’s shirt or jersey, as it was his favorite sport to watch.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home

is in charge of the arrangements.