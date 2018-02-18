Garbage Worker Pinned Between Truck, Tree Is Killed

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a garbage truck worker has died in a Lincoln accident.

The accident occurred a little after 7 a.m. Thursday. Police say the victim was working from the back of the truck when he became pinned between the truck and a tree.

A Von Busch & Sons, Refuse manager confirmed the man was an employee.

Police spokeswoman Angela Sands identified the man as 47-year-old James Baker. He was riding outside the Von Bush & Sons truck Thursday morning when it slid on ice and struck a tree, pinning him between the truck and the tree.

The death is being investigated.