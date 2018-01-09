Game Night Notebook: Boys High School Basketball Previews

Boys Prep Basketball Notebook Tuesday – January 9
- Two of the hottest teams in the area coming into 2018 play each other tonight and that includes the Chadron Cardinals, winners of three-in-a-row and facing a showdown with 6-3 Hemingford. The Bobcats get this one at home and are plying for a fifth straight win.
- The Hay Springs boys are 1-0 in 2018 and play their second of three straight road games to start the new year tonight at Gordon/Rushville. The Mustangs are having a lot of success, 9-2, and haven’t lost yet at home. GR’s last game was a win over Bayard and the Tigers are back on the court against Morrill. The Lions are on a two-game win streak.
- Leyton and Bridgeport have played some epic boys rivalry games over the years and they meet again Tuesday with a focus on turning things around. Bridgeport has dropped three-in-a-row, Leyton has five straight defeats heading into tonight’s game at Bridgeport.
- Another Class C-D match-up has Kimball playing at Potter-Dix. The Coyotes are hosting and sit at 2-6, Kimball is 3-5 and looking to break a two game losing streak.
- The other boys match-ups tonight: Mitchell is at Burns, Wyoming to start a six-game road section of the schedule and Creek Valley is at Haxtun, Colorado.
