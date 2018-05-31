Gabby Michna, Chadron’s New Chamber Director

Gabby Michna, the current Interim Executive Director for the Chadron Chamber of Commerce has been officially named the permeant Executive Director and will assume the role as of May 31, 2018. “The Chamber Board is extremely pleased to announce the hiring of Gabby Michna as the new Chamber Executive Director. Gabby has served as the Chamber Assistant for some time and will come into the position with a very good understanding of the Chamber and the Chadron Community. The Board believes Gabby will be a real asset to continue the Chamber’s success of supporting Chadron and its business community”.

Gabby’s background uniquely positions her to assume this role with extensive experience within small business, marketing consulting, and working in the hospitality industry for over ten years. Gabby has a great way with people and highly focuses on effective communication and partnership within her professional career. Working on completing her higher education at Chadron State College, Gabby is a forward thinking business professional with creative ideas to increase local business within our community and retain/gain membership. Gabby has worked in the past for several mountain resorts in Colorado as their sales and public relations specialist, event planner, graphic designer and marketing manager. Utilizing her undergraduate education of Business and Art from Western State Colorado University, Gabby offically kicked started her own business in the summer of 2016 assisting small businesses with marketing consulting, website design/building, creative design work, and any incremental businessopportunities. Gabby is currently completing summer school and plans to graduate with her Masters in Business Administration, in the fall of December of 2018.

“I am thrilled and honored to accept the Executive Director Position. Before I resided in Chadron, I would come visit my significant other out here pretty often. I was always able to identify the potential within the Chadron community for growth, new ideas, and ways to breach the gap of “main street” and the college community. It is a true treat to be in a position that will allow me to have an impact on our community in such a way that I had always hoped for”.