Funding Provided to New Bakery Downtown, Alliance Council Full Audio



The Alliance City Council held a regular meeting on Tuesday January 3rd at 7pm in the school board meeting room. The board approved several items including an ordinance that will approve modifications to the R-1, Single Family Residential District for smaller setbacks, approval of LB840 application for Abel Garcia’s new bakery in Alliance called Daylight Donuts (A&L Bakeries LLC) which will provide $25,000 in funding, a skidsteer purchase for the Alliance Sewer Department, a purchase of a front-end loader for the Alliance Municipal Airport, and more. For the full audio of the Alliance City Council meeting, and all approvals you can listen below.