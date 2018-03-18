Panhandle Post

Fun And Games At United Way Game Showcase (PHOTO GALLERY)

A group of skillful contestants, cheered on by a small but energetic audience, made United Way’s 3rd Annual Game Showcase a fun-filled evening for a great cause.  A series of “Minute To Win It”-style games tested contestants’ speed, agility and concentration.  Many prizes were awarded as the evening went on; however, the final challenge, with a possible $500 payoff, was not completed before the sound of the buzzer.

Game Showcase is one of several events held each year to raise awareness and funds for the United Way and their partner agencies in Alliance and Chadron.  Whether you are able to attend such events or not, it is always easy to make a donation.  If you are a business owner, you can invite the United Way to speak to your employees about supporting the organization through payroll deductions.  Call Karen Benzel at 763-8031.

Below, see our gallery of highlights from the fun and games.

The eagle-eyed judges (l to r): Great Western Bank’s Jason Hager; KCOW’s own Kalin Krohe; Keep Alliance Beautiful’s Kathy Worley.

Before the big event, a smile from United Way’s Karen Benzel! The United Way of Western Nebraska, serving Box Butte and Dawes counties, offers financial support to vital partner agencies such as DOVES, Spartan baseball, the Handyman program, and more.

Co-host Kendra Schott cheers on a contestant.

Judge Kathy watches as contestants attempt to stack Lucky Charms marshmallows…

More cereal shenanigans…this time, gamers attempt to stack Froot Loops on a tongue depressor held in their mouth.

Almost there…

On hand to explain rules and cheer on the competitors, co-hosts Dave Pearse of Redmans Shoes and Kendra Schott of Bluebird Flowers and Gifts!

Flip the penny in the pot…

SUCCESS!

A young contestant shows us the ping-pong balls he’ll be using in the next game….

The object? To throw a ping-pong ball and have it land on a piece of peanut butter-covered bread.

Oreo cookie-balancing…

One of the most challenging and exciting events…build a ten-story tower out of these index cards. Many times a contestant would be on the 9th or 10th story when it all came tumbling down…

The crowd watches anxiously to see which builders finish their tower….

One of the finished towers.

