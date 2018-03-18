Fun And Games At United Way Game Showcase (PHOTO GALLERY)

A group of skillful contestants, cheered on by a small but energetic audience, made United Way’s 3rd Annual Game Showcase a fun-filled evening for a great cause. A series of “Minute To Win It”-style games tested contestants’ speed, agility and concentration. Many prizes were awarded as the evening went on; however, the final challenge, with a possible $500 payoff, was not completed before the sound of the buzzer.

Game Showcase is one of several events held each year to raise awareness and funds for the United Way and their partner agencies in Alliance and Chadron. Whether you are able to attend such events or not, it is always easy to make a donation. If you are a business owner, you can invite the United Way to speak to your employees about supporting the organization through payroll deductions. Call Karen Benzel at 763-8031.

Below, see our gallery of highlights from the fun and games.