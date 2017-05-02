Full RMAC Softball Tournament Field Set: Chadron State Will Face Regis In Round One

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference released its 2017 RMAC Softball Tournament bracket on Monday, and the Chadron State College Eagles are pitted against Regis University in the fourth and fifth seed matchup of the eight-team, double-elimination tournament.

The Eagles (29-23, 25-14 RMAC) play the Rangers (30-24, 22-16 RMAC) at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, pending the duration of the two earlier games. No games will start earlier than the scheduled time.

Chadron State split two games apiece with Regis in a mid-March series, but was outscored 20 to 12. Morgan Wilhelm hit a three-run homer in game one to win 4-3. In game two, the Eagles overcame a 7-3 deficit after six innings to win 8-7 after five consecutive batters rattled off three doubles and two singles to get five across in the seventh. On the second day of play, Ranger ace and Colorado State University transfer Logan Losh held CSC scoreless with 11 strikeouts and no runs over 13 complete innings to get wins of 2-0 and 8-0 to even the series.

Hosting the tournament for the third time in four seasons is No. 1 seed and RMAC Champion Colorado Mesa University (42-6, 35-4 RMAC), ranked 11th nationally. They will play eight-seed New Mexico Highlands University in the fourth game on Thursday, May 4, now set for approximately 3:15 p.m.

The winner of the Mesa-Highlands game will advance to play the winner of the CSC-Regis game at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Friday. The losers of the same two contests will face an elimination game late Thursday evening.

Conference runner-up Colorado School of Mines (29-13, 26-10 RMAC) will take on seventh-seeded Adams State University (19-29, 18-20 RMAC) at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The tourney opens up with the three-six matchup, Metropolitan State University of Denver (34-19, 26-12 RMAC) versus Colorado Christian University (27-21, 17-15 RMAC), at 8:30 a.m.

Home teams in the championship, or winner’s, bracket will be determined by higher seed. The elimination, or consolation, round home designation are to be determined by coin flip.

Five teams will be eliminated after all games are played Thursday and Friday. The elimination bracket winner will be determined on Saturday in an 11 a.m. matchup, and the championship game will follow directly. If no team is undefeated after the championship game, then a second, “if-necessary” game will determine the RMAC Tournament Champion.

The winner of the RMAC Tournament receives an automatic qualification into the NCAA Championships.